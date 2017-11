This is interesting…a member of Bachelor Nation has a new famous girlfriend. Wells Adams is a radio DJ from Nashville that contended for JoJo’s heart and ended up on Bachelor In Paradise twice and was a fan favorite…he also does a podcast with Miley’s older sister, Brandi Cyrus. Now he is Sarah Hyland from “Modern Family’s” boyfriend.

Back lit AF A post shared by Wells Adams (@wellsadams) on Nov 5, 2017 at 6:12pm PST

They have been dating for a few months.

Cute!!

