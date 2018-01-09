Weinstein Accusers NOT Invited To The Golden Globes?

Several of Harvey Weinstein’s most prominent accusers are saying they were not invited to the Golden Globes to be a part of the Time’s Up movement, including Rose McGowan and Asia Argento. Rosanna Arquette, who also accused Weinstein of misconduct, tweeted to a follower, “No we weren’t invited. Annabella [Sciorra], Daryl [Hannah], Mira [Sorvino] … none of us were.”

The women were a catalyst for the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements that led to celebrities wearing black at the Golden Globes.

