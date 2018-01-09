Weinstein Accusers NOT Invited To The Golden Globes?
By Kelly K
|
Jan 9, 2018 @ 6:42 AM

Several of Harvey Weinstein’s most prominent accusers are saying they were not invited to the Golden Globes to be a part of the Time’s Up movement, including Rose McGowan and Asia Argento. Rosanna Arquette, who also accused Weinstein of misconduct, tweeted to a follower, “No we weren’t invited. Annabella [Sciorra], Daryl [Hannah], Mira [Sorvino] … none of us were.”

The women were a catalyst for the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements that led to celebrities wearing black at the Golden Globes.

Not everyone wore black…

 

Related Content

Ashley Judd Made A Deal With Harvey Weinstein
Angelina And Jennifer Will Present At The Golden G...
Matt Damon Admits Knowing About The Harvey Weinste...
Best Moments From The Golden Globes
Harvey Weinstein Booted From The Academy
JLo Is The Latest Guess Girl
Comments