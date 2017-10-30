The Weeknd and Selena Gomez Call It Quits

FILE - In this April 27, 2017, file photo, Selena Gomez arrives at WE Day California at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Gomez revealed in an Instagram post Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, that she received a kidney transplant because of her struggle with Lupus. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)

The Weekend and Selena Gomez have put and end to their 10 month long romance. This, according to multiple sources close to the couple.

Many thought Abel Tesfaye (The Weekend) and Selena Gomez were going to defy the odds. We were all cheering for them to power through the pressures of being super stars and a power couple, especially at such a young age. And, we were all rooting for them in the wake of the Gomez/Bieber relationship where it was apparent that Justin wasn’t being faithful. Selena deserved a decent man to put a ring on it.

Well, all of that is over now. With the vanquishing of this romance and the wounds of the Pratt/Faris still fresh, we’re left wondering if there is any love left in the world?

GET THE FULL STORY HERE

In completely unrelated news: Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were spotted having breakfast and going to church together over the weekend. We’re 100% certain the two developments are completely unrelated.

when you see that Selena Gomez and The Weeknd broke up pic.twitter.com/tFHoBpDTC5 — Inspire.Ǯ👑 (@Ks_Kouture) October 30, 2017

So Selena Gomez and The Weeknd break up just randomly after her and Justin went to breakfast and church together… pic.twitter.com/891mAVFZ9u — •Aυвяιαиα Lαᖴαι• (@AubrianaP) October 30, 2017