Wedding Date Announced for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle!

Kensington Palace tweeted Friday morning: “His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales and Ms. Meghan Markle will marry on 19th May 2018.”

His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales and Ms. Meghan Markle will marry on 19th May 2018.

Today's announcement follows earlier confirmation of the month of the wedding and its location at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/7pgdRM90Na

— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 15, 2017