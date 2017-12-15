Wedding Date Announced for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle!
By Chelsea Thomas
|
Dec 15, 2017 @ 8:33 AM

Kensington Palace tweeted Friday morning: “His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales and Ms. Meghan Markle will marry on 19th May 2018.”

I’m sure they’re registered at Target, and Bed Bath and Beyond.

 

