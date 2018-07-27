We Made CNN For Talking About Naked Yoga Guy!
By Ben Davis
|
Jul 27, 2018 @ 3:05 PM

Thought it was the “judgment free zone.”

Eric Stagno was arrested after walking around naked at a Planet Fitness before finding his way to the yoga mats. He told police he thought it was a “judgment free zone.”

Valid excuse, but that’s not how that works, Eric!

Naturally, some other news outlets picked up the story including CNN!  Look who popped up in their story!!  #famous

 

