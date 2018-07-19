We Can’t Make This Up…Post Malone Asked Twitter If Meatballs Are A Fruit

It all seems pretty much figured out, but when rapper Post Malone posed a simple question about whether a certain food qualified as a fruit, he stirred up a lot of people on social media.
is meatball an fruit
— Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) July 16, 2018
“Is meatball an fruit,” he asked Twitter . Many twitter users quickly responded to his tweet and helped him out — as well as plenty of people who were flabbergasted by the query.
— Bon Appétit (@bonappetit) July 16, 2018
No. Meatball is not an fruit.
— Tucker Vaeth (@VaythOfficial) July 16, 2018
Is this an correct sentence ?
— MamaT✌🏽 (@MamaT040418) July 17, 2018
very tall trees pic.twitter.com/Bl67WUn0rE
— madisyn czarnecki (@madyczarnecki) July 16, 2018
Obviously we all know that Meatballs are not a fruit… now Post Malone knows too