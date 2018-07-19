We Can’t Make This Up…Post Malone Asked Twitter If Meatballs Are A Fruit
By McKenzie
|
Jul 19, 2018 @ 3:44 PM
There has been a lot of debate over the years over different foods being fruits or vegetables.
An apple is a fruit. So is an orange. A tomato is a fruit, too …

It all seems pretty much figured out, but when  rapper Post Malone posed a simple question about whether a certain food qualified as a fruit, he stirred up a lot of people on social media.

 

“Is meatball an fruit,” he asked Twitter . Many twitter users quickly responded to his tweet and helped him out — as well as plenty of people who were flabbergasted by the query.

 

Obviously we all know that Meatballs are not a fruit… now Post Malone knows too

