Waterfall Proposal Goes Wrong Quickly

Many people got engaged over the Christmas and New Years holiday. It’s one of the biggest times of the year for people to profess their love. The proposal doesn’t always go as planned though, as one couple found out during their waterfall engagement.

Isaiah Adams surprised his girlfriend, Grace, by getting on one knee with a beautiful waterfall as the backdrop. Unfortunately the shock and nerves of Grace didn’t play well with having to hold onto the ring.

According to the couple, the ring was never found but the wedding is still on. Not sure that’s great Karma.