Watch What Happens When Cats Eat Marijuana Plants

Cats and catnip are one thing. But, what happens when cats get into your marijuana grow operation?

A woman who grows her own recreational marijuana in Massachusetts (where recreational pot is legal), heard a commotion in her green house. Upon further inspection, it seems her cats were up to no good.

I think the cats are gonna need some Cheetos and Mt. Dew!