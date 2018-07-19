Watch What Happens After Police Respond to Accidental 911 Call

An accidental call to 911 ended with a dance-challenge near LA!
This will make you feel good. Deputy Vic Ekanem, with the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, responded to a 911 call that turned out to be an accident. Well, that should’ve been the end of it until Deputy Ekanem was challenged by a young man at the home to a dance-off!
It’s on! He was hanging until it came to the Floss. That’s when the kid took the virtual dance trophy!
There is no typical day on patrol at #LASD. Accidental 911 call ends in a #dancechallenge after deputies take extra minutes to make sure kids were ok. Keeping Kids Safe in our Communities because they are our future https://t.co/cNqEGvWlX3 #MondayMotivation #LASDShareProgram pic.twitter.com/EoeOh4IvTy
— LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) July 16, 2018