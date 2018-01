We all get star struck, but when WGN reporter Ana Belaval found out she was getting to interview Ricky Martin, she was more than excited!

So after speaking with him about Puerto Rico and his new show “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,” she thought the interview was over.

That’s when she gushes to the studio, not knowing that Ricky was still there listening and watching the entire thing! 😂😂