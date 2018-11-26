Watch This Prince Impersonator Fall Off Stage

The Instagram logo is displayed on an electronic screen at a news conference, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2013 in New York for the introduction of Instagram Direct. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

A Prince impersonator was performing at Dodger Stadium last week and had a little mishap but his recovery was spot on.

You’re going to laugh at this. People falling isn’t always funny. But on certain occasions and in certain situations, it can be hilarious. Like, that time Charlotte took a tumble, or that time someone’s dad filmed all of the school kids slipping on the ice.

Then there’s the case of the Prince impersonator who got just a little too close to the edge of the stage.

I’m not sure if the “OW” was part of the song or if he legitimately hurt himself. Best part was when he blamed the glasses. HAHAHA!