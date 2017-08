Well if this isn’t the cutest thing ever, then I don’t know what is. This polar bear cub’s first 83 days were recorded and it is everything. The video is only 2 minutes long. You can spare that today and I guarantee you that if you were in a bad mood when you clicked on this link, you’ll be in a much better mood now. You’ll probably also want a polar bear cub. But, polar bears aren’t pets.