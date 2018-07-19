Watch This Man Save a Dog Falling From Nine Stories Up

A Brazilian man has caught the attention of dog lovers all over Sao Paolo after news of his efforts to save a falling dog has spread.

His name is Joao Augusto (translated as “Awesome” in English) and he just happened to be in the right place at the right time. As Joao was walking by an apartment complex when he heard a dog barking above. Upon inspect, he noticed a small dog who was in danger of falling off of the balcony.

Joao ran up to the front door of the building and asked for help from the building caretaker. The caretaker rushed up stairs to the apartment where the dog was and Joao ran back to the parking lot just as the dog began to fall. Surveillance cameras captured the whole thing.

The dog is a Shih Tzu named Mel. As you can see in the video, Joao wasn’t able to catch Mel, but his effort broke the fall. Witnesses reported that both Joao and Mel emerged from the event unharmed and Mel’s owner has since installed netting to stop Mel from repeating her Superman performance.