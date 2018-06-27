Watch This Life-Saving Police-Puppy In Action
A valiant police dog in Spain showed off its first-responder skills by performing CPR on an agent who played dead.

Poncho the pup, of the Municipal Police of Madrid, performed the “heroic” life-saving deed on an officer and “did not hesitate for an instant to ‘save the life’ of the agent,” the department said in a translated tweet on Friday.

It appeared to be a demonstration in front of a crowd, who applauded the quick-thinking pupper. The video showed the officer falling to the ground and pretending to be unresponsive. Poncho, donning a harness with a flashing emergency light attached, jumped to the rescue. The dog pounced up and down repeatedly on the officer’s chest and placed its ear by the man’s neck to detect whether he was breathing.

14/10 would definitely want Poncho on the police force!

