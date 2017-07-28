Watch This Crowd of 65,000 Sing Bohemian Rhapsody

Only in London could a crowd of 65,000 sing in harmony.

65,000 people at London’s Hyde Park were patiently waiting for Green Day to take the stage for what was sure to be a stellar show. As concert venues are wont to do, they were playing music for the crowd and what comes on? None other than Queen and their classic “Bohemian Rhapsody“.

There was no way this crowd was going to let an opportunity like this pass them by. After all, everyone knows the lyrics to that song. So, they all joined in with the late Freddy Mercury and sang along. The best part is, they nailed every bit of the song. Note for note, word for word, melody for melody. They even hummed the guitar solo!

I think the only thing that would have made this better, would have been if the divided crowd did different parts of the vocals. But I suppose it would be pretty difficult to get 65,000 people to rehearse for something like that.

The same thing happened back in 2013 at the Emirates Stadium…also before a Green Day show.