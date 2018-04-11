Watch This Boy Ruin a Gender Reveal Party With Plastic Sword

In this May 16, 2012 photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. Facebook's stock has fallen below $30 for the first time. That's down 20 percent since its stock began trading publicly on May 18, following one of the most anticipated stock offerings in history. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Gender reveal parties have become all the rage. So too becomes the mother when her toddler ruins the gender reveal party.

Chanelle Mendoza and her sister learned the gender of their babies on the same day. So they planned a joint gender reveal party. In the home surveillance video below, you can see Chanelle walking to the car with her gender reveal balloon. Not too far behind is her boy, plastic sword in hand ready to foil the day.

My favorite part of the video is where he shrugs his shoulders as if to say “well, what did you expect me to do mom?!” Then, the scornful look from mommy dearest, the menacing point of the sword in her general direction and then her march back inside and then…then the boy taps his sword on the ground in a show of victory!

The day got a little worse from there. Chanelle went back to the store to get another gender reveal balloon that popped inside the store. She was finally able to get yet another balloon at the party, but it had just 3 scraps of pink confetti in it.

Safe to say, she’s probably ready to have a little girl.