Watch These Grandparents React To Mackelmore’s Glorious Video

Macklemore performs at BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo on Friday, May 26, 2017, in Napa, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Macklemore‘s video for “Glorious” is one of the most heart-warming music videos you’ll ever see. What he does for his grandmother is nothing short of incredible.

In the video, Mack’s grandmother Helen is turning 100 years old. So he flies to California to see her and show her a good time. In the video, Mack and Grandma Helen indulge in egging someone’s house, karaoke, driving with the top down, getting tattoos and more.

The folks at FBE wondered what other grandparents would think about Macklemore’s present to his grandma. So, they set them up to watch the video and filmed their reaction. This is what happened.

If you have a grandparent, call them. When their birthday comes around, try to do something memorable. Gifts come and go. Memories last a lifetime.