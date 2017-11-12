Watch Taylor Swift Perform ‘Call It What You Want’ on SNL

Taylor Swift kicked off her weekend by selling 700,000 copies of “Reputation” then, upstaged that feat with an amazing performance on SNL.

In 2014, Taylor Swift’s “1989” sold 1.29 million copies in it’s first week. “Reputation” is on pace to eclipse that figure and become the biggest selling album of 2017. So far, Ed Sheeran’s “Divide” holds that title with 909,000 copies sold. Industry insiders are also saying that “Reputation” could be Taylor’s biggest selling album of her career. Taylor’s last three studio albums all debuted with more than 1 million sold in their first weeks: 1989 with 1.29 million sold, Red with 1.21 million and Speak Now with 1.05 million sold.

Reputation will no doubt debut at #1 on the Billboard Albums Chart which will come out on December 2nd.