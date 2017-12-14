Watch Sam Smith Take On A Christmas Classic

In this Nov. 2, 2017 photo, musician Sam Smith poses for a portrait in New York to promote his latest album, "The Thrill of It All." (Photo by Victoria Will/Invision/AP)

Sam Smith’s voice packs a soulful punch. But, does it stand up to “Old Blue Eyes” with this iconic Christmas Classic?

Sam Smith recently stopped by BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge for a performance. He pulled off what could be the most emotional performance of “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” you’ve ever heard. That crazy thing is, Sam doesn’t even really get into the Christmas spirit and admits that he doesn’t even like Christmas songs!

“I don’t really like Christmas songs. I’m such a Scrooge when it comes to Christmas songs because I worked in Clinton Cards when I was a kid and they just ruined these Christmas songs for me.”

Clinton Cards for the uninitiated is pretty much the United Kingdom’s version of Hallmark.

I think it only fair we put Sam up against the man who turned this song into a certified Christmas classic. Old Blue Eyes himself, Frank Sinatra.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Who Sang It Better? Frank Sinatra

Sam Smith View Results