Watch The Rock and Kevin Hart Trade Insults

Kevin Hart and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson agreed to join BBC Radio 1 for a round of Playground Insults. It’s everything you hope it would be.

No doubt on a media blitz to hock their new Jumanji movie, Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart stopped through the BBC Radio 1 studios in London. Cast members took advantage of the obvious size and stature difference between the two to get what would no doubt be the greatest round of Playground Insults ever.

A tiny comedian vs a behemoth of a man. Brave…brave indeed.

***WARNING STRONG NSFW LANGUAGE***