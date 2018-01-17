Watch Liam Payne Seductively Read “50 Shades of Grey”

Singer Liam Payne poses for photographers upon arrival at the MTV European Music Awards 2017 in London, Sunday, Nov. 12th, 2017. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Liam Payne recently stopped by a radio station in the UK for an interview and read “50 Shades of Grey”.

If you’ve ever listened to an audio book, you know that the voice narrating the book can make or break your experience with it. Should Liam Payne ever have the opportunity to narrate the “50 Shades” books, I’m certain the digital sales will be through the roof.

Liam has a new song on the 50 Shades Freed soundtrack with Rita Ora. The song is called “For You”. So it was with the purpose of promoting that single that they stopped through a UK radio station.

We love how impressed @RitaOra was by @LiamPayne‘s reading of 50 Shades of Grey 😍#KISSBreakfast pic.twitter.com/SgvNsjflLa — KISS FM UK (@KissFMUK) January 17, 2018

If his accent was a bit too thick for you to understand, here’s what he read.

“Finally, I can sample her….mint and tea. An orchard of mellow fruitfulness. She tastes every bit as good as she looks. Good lord, I’m yearning for her.”

#Naughty

Check out his new song with Rita Ora!