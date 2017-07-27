Watch Liam Payne Do An Interview and Eat Hot Wings

Liam Payne is a man of many talents. Singing, dancing and holding back tears of pain…or Payne?

In this video, we see former ‘Directioner and now solo artist Liam Payne power through different scoville levels and flavors of hot sauce adorned wings. It’s not enough to just eat the hottest of the hot. He also has to answer questions and carry on regular conversation. That’s not exactly easy. Sooner or later, the heat becomes the only thing you can concentrate on. But, I think Liam handled it like a champ!

After it was over, he tweeted about it.

And his look here pretty much sums up the look on my face whenever I try something overwhelmingly spicy.

liam payne is the new nazare tedesco pic.twitter.com/6Nn6Qef2Ru — bia (@larrymove) July 27, 2017

When he’s not scorching the inside of his mouth and probably doing irreparable damage to his vocal chords, Liam makes music. Check out his latest effort with close buddy Zedd!