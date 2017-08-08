Watch Kesha Perform “Praying” Live For The First Time

Until today, this footage of Kesha performing “Praying” was seen by only a select few that were granted entry into the YouTube Space in LA.

*Spoiler Alert*

She doesn’t hit that high note that we’ve all been utterly shocked by. However, what Kesha does in this performance is nothing short of awe-inspiring. She delivers every note of this song with such emotion, it’s hard to not feel it yourself. The back drop, the live band, the white wardrobe, all of it…it’s exactly what this live performance needed and Kesha delivered.