Watch These Jeopardy! Contests Fail Magnificently

Jeopardy! contestants frustrated watchers and Coach Trebek alike when they couldn’t muster a single answer about America’s most watched sport.
I understand, not everyone is into football. Sometimes, the lingo you hear on the broadcasts coming from the football heads in the booth can be confusing. Most of it probably sounds like the teacher from Charlie Brown if you’re not a football fan. But, you would think that Jeopardy! contestants who are notoriously well informed would manage even a single answer about football. They couldn’t. Not a single answer was attempted. Watch this catastrophe.
If nothing else, maybe you now go into Super Bowl Sunday with a little knowledge you didn’t previously have!