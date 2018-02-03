Watch These Jeopardy! Contests Fail Magnificently

FILE - this Oct. 22, 2007 file photo shows game show host Alex Trebek at the 17th annual Broacasting and Cable Hall of Fame awards dinner in New York. Trebek remains in a Los Angeles hospital recovering from a mild heart attack. But Sony Pictures Television spokeswoman Paula Askanas said Monday, June 25, 2012 that Trebek is "up and about and in good spirits" while doctors complete their tests. He has been moved to a regular room, she said. The 71-year-old Trebek was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Saturday. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer, file)

Jeopardy! contestants frustrated watchers and Coach Trebek alike when they couldn’t muster a single answer about America’s most watched sport.

I understand, not everyone is into football. Sometimes, the lingo you hear on the broadcasts coming from the football heads in the booth can be confusing. Most of it probably sounds like the teacher from Charlie Brown if you’re not a football fan. But, you would think that Jeopardy! contestants who are notoriously well informed would manage even a single answer about football. They couldn’t. Not a single answer was attempted. Watch this catastrophe.

If nothing else, maybe you now go into Super Bowl Sunday with a little knowledge you didn’t previously have!