Watch Jay-Z Pay Tribute To Chester Bennington

Jay-Z paid tribute to his late friend Chester Bennington with a performance of “Numb/Encore” last night at the V Festival in Staffordshire, England.

Chester Bennington made friends far and wide in the music industry as can be seen by the wide array of artists that have gone out of their way to pay tribute to him in one way or the other. The list of names reads like a veritable “who’s who” in the music industry. Coldplay, Rihanna, Pharell and band-mate Mike Shinoda are but just a few of the names who have paid tribute to Chester.

It should be no surprise then, that Jay-Z would pay homage in his own way, and he did so last night at the V Festival in Staffordshire, England.

Jay-Z began the performance by asking for some crowd participation.

“Can you guys light it up tonight for Chester? Linkin Park, one time, tonight. Please make some noise so he can hear you all the way in heaven tonight!”

“Numb/Encore”, released in 2006, went on to win Best Rap/Sung Collaboration at the 2006 Grammy Awards.

Huge respect for Jay-Z paying tribute to the late Chester Bennington in his headline set @vfestival #VFest #VFestival2017 #VWeston — Becky Weaver (@becky2293) August 19, 2017

Bennington passed away at the age of 41 as the result of an apparent suicide, as reported by the Los Angeles County coroner.