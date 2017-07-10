Watch What Happens When This Woman Sings To Her Dog

I’ve seen this happen with parents and newborns. But NEVER have I seen this happen with pets and their humans. I’m not quite sure what’s funnier; the tweet or the replies.

This woman started singing to her dog and it PEED IN HER MOUTH 😱 [via @jukinmedia] pic.twitter.com/VMuzgx7zse — Complex (@Complex) July 10, 2017

Dog was fed up with them jungle teeth — Christian Manrique (@Caloriess) July 10, 2017

dog must havethought it heard R. Kelly. — イーエヌディー (@Cannibal_Crabsz) July 10, 2017

Dog was scared. All he saw was teeth 😩 — Ashley 👓🌺 (@Ashketchums_xo) July 10, 2017