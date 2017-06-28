Watch What Happens To This Guy As He Was Walking To The Pub By Ben Davis | Jun 28, 2017 @ 9:36 AM This is craaaaaazy and scary! 😱 Simon Smith was walking to the pub when a bus lost control and HIT HIM! He seemed to be OK, because he just got up and walked into the pub. buspubstory to make you say damn Related Content Dubai Comes To Philly for Prom Don’t Watch This Pipe Exploding In The Ukrai... This Kentucky Couple Was Arrested For WHAT?? You DON’T Want to See Where This Snake Got S... This Man Has A Unique Driver’s License Photo And You Thought There Was Only One Toilet Snake