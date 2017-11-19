Watch Eminem Perform Mesmerizing Medley on SNL

The excitement surrounding new music from Eminem was only amplified this past Saturday night when he performed 3 of his biggest songs on Saturday Night Live.
Eminem has been mostly silent since the release of “Recovery” in 2010. Fans were left for the past 7 years to keep his previous albums on constant repeat to get their fix. Then, a HUGE hint was dropped by Em’s manager Paul Rosenburg on Instagram. Rumors of a new album called “Revival” have begun to spread but Em has remain tight lipped about it.
Last week, he dropped a new song featuring Beyonce called “Walk on Water”. It came out of nowhere and immediately his fans were in a frenzy. The frenzy was only intensified on Saturday night when he performed 3 of his biggest hits on Saturday Night Live, kicking the performance off with his latest effort.
Em’s fan base was quick to take to twitter to show their immense pleasure with what was happening. I’d say their reactions pretty much sum up how we all felt about the performance.
