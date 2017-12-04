Watch This Cheerleader from Twitter Walk On Air
By Garfield
|
Dec 4, 2017 @ 4:38 PM
A varsity cheerleader has defied gravity and walked on air. How did she do it?!

Her twitter handle is @arielo1220 and she has a rather exceptional talent. She can walk on air! Check this out…

WHAT?! How is that even possible? Not to be out-done by herself, she posted another one with a different trick.

As with anything that makes it’s way to the twitter-verse and then goes viral, other people decided to give it a try and it didn’t go so well.

Looks like she had a bit of a coordination problem there…

Do you even walk on air, bro?

She crushed the invisible box. She couldn’t be troubled with a trivial thing like a box.

I suppose if you’re brave, you can try it yourself and post a link to it in the comments below. I’d love to see it if you can pull it off!

