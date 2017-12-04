Watch This Cheerleader from Twitter Walk On Air

A varsity cheerleader has defied gravity and walked on air. How did she do it?!
Her twitter handle is @arielo1220 and she has a rather exceptional talent. She can walk on air! Check this out…
challenge accepted pic.twitter.com/QQ1JWbkXx0
— ariel (@arielo1220) December 2, 2017
WHAT?! How is that even possible? Not to be out-done by herself, she posted another one with a different trick.
but wait, there’s a pt 2 pic.twitter.com/b8JBgeRZdh
— ariel (@arielo1220) December 2, 2017
As with anything that makes it’s way to the twitter-verse and then goes viral, other people decided to give it a try and it didn’t go so well.
Challenge accepted pic.twitter.com/JdOKKdzhXB
— Holly (@HollyStier) December 3, 2017
Looks like she had a bit of a coordination problem there…
A for effort 😂 pic.twitter.com/XY1zOEBWhC
— Cièlo Diaz (@heavendiaz23) December 3, 2017
Do you even walk on air, bro?
— E M 🌼 (@emelineee10) December 3, 2017
She crushed the invisible box. She couldn’t be troubled with a trivial thing like a box.
I suppose if you’re brave, you can try it yourself and post a link to it in the comments below. I’d love to see it if you can pull it off!