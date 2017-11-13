Watch Bodak Yellow Get The Gospel Treatment

It takes a certain level of talent to take a song gospel. To do it with “Bodak Yellow”, though? That takes courage and commitment. Warning, don’t try this at home!
They’re repeating one of the more memorable lines from Cardi B‘s hit Bodak Yellow. The line goes, “I don’t dance now, I make money moves”. The line is a declaration that Cardi is no longer an exotic dancer.
You not gonna act like my family didn’t just body taking Bodak Yellow to church pic.twitter.com/Jf5kwAPrLb
— Kevin Bush (@selfcritics) November 10, 2017
The twitter reactions to this video are almost as good as the video itself.
I don’t dance now I make money moves …… pic.twitter.com/kyouMDveot
— Hakuna Matata (@LivingLifeOva) November 11, 2017
Yessuh! #MoneyMoves 🙌 pic.twitter.com/uChz42EFjr
— jwill💯 (@jdot_will) November 11, 2017
YESSUHH HALLELUYERR pic.twitter.com/96gv9MtfTR
— Allayjah 🎄 (@Allayjah) November 11, 2017
Me knowing that the same woman who was judged for being a stripper is bout to take everybody to church and ain’t a thang yall can do about it cuz God… pic.twitter.com/Pdo5TryvPp
— NA (@peaceful_birdie) November 12, 2017