Warn Your Friends About This Scary License Plate Scam

An Indiana police department is warning Facebook users about potentially dangerous situation, where two men suspiciously tried to get a women to pull over with a nearly convincing tactic.

The drivers pulled up alongside her car, getting the woman’s attention by holding up a license plate. They signaled that the plate had fallen off her vehicle and on the road, but luckily the potential victim realized that the number didn’t match her registration.

She didn’t pull over and drove away. Now the Fishers Police Department have urged Facebook users to call 911 if they’re ever approached in this manner.

While knowing your license plate number could tip you off in a scary situation like this one, always take caution when pulling over for civilian or unmarked police vehicles.

Slow down, put your hazards on, and try to stop in a well-lit, public area out of the flow of traffic. You can also always call 911 and tell the operator what’s going on if you’re unsure whether the person pulling you over is a real police officer or a potential threat.