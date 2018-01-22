Want to Drive the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile?

Imagine being on a date and they ask you, “what do you do for a living?” And you would get to reply with, “I drive a wiener.” 😂😂

Oscar Mayer is taking applications RIGHT NOW for its next group of Wienermobile drivers. They’re looking for people with public relations or marketing backgrounds who can start in June and work for a year, driving from coast-to-coast. Salary? Quote, “Competitive.” So that means abouttt….2 million right??!! lol.

The applications are due on the 31st, so if you’re interested, get on it now!!!