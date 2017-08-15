Wanna Get Drunk and Talk Politics With J-Law?

Jennifer Lawrence wants to take you wine tasting and to chat about politics. This is probably the most fun talking current events you’ll ever have.

Jennifer Lawrence has teamed up with Omaze to benefit a non-profit, non-partisan organization called Represent Us. Their stated goal as posted on their website is as follows:

We bring together conservatives, progressives, and everyone in between to pass powerful anti-corruption laws that stop political bribery, end secret money, and fix our broken elections.

This isn’t the first time Omaze has teamed with the uber rich and famous to tackle the world’s problems. They’ve partnered with the likes of Matt Damon on his clean water initiatives and other celebrities on causes that are near and dear to them. As for the Jennifer Lawrence opportunity; it sounds like a lot of fun. The winner of this contest will be flown out to California to go wine tasting and have a picnic with Jennifer Lawrence. Wanna sign up to win? Click HERE!