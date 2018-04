I can’t believe it actually happened.

That kid who captured our hearts last week with some yodeling in the aisles of Walmart. Truthfully, I was kind of over Mason Ramsey after he appeared on the Ellen Degeneres Show, but we all let him have his moment.

Well, now he’s performing at Coachella. One of the largest music festivals in the world. Mason did, at 10, what some artists NEVER get the chance to do.

What a world we live in.