Walking Dead’s Negan Has A Backstory *SPOILERS*

Many viewers of The Walking Dead despise Negan. But, we may now have clues as to why he is the way he is.

The Walking Dead’s basis is that of a comic book written by Robert Kirkman. While the series hasn’t adhered to the comic book story word for word, it has held true to almost every aspect of everyone’s favorite bat wielding baddy, Negan.

Negan’s back story has been told over the course of 16 months, four pages at a time. He was indeed a gym teacher. He did indeed lose his wife and his family. But he wasn’t always the leader of the Saviors. He had to earn that. The comic book telling of his ascension to power involves Negan killing a man for attempting to assault another female in the group. Perhaps that’s what part of Season 8 has in store for us. Negan’s back story, and I for one LOVE that!

It’s no lie that fans of ‘TWD have a sort of morbid fascination for Negan. It’s not enough that he’s a bad guy with a bat draped in barbed wire. We have a deep seated desire to know what makes a man take the path he’s taken.

As it relates to the sneak peek, I kinda feel bad for the guy. Although I’m still pretty mad about what he did to Abraham and Glenn.

Season 8 of The Walking Dead premieres on Sunday October 22nd.