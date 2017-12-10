The Walking Dead’s Allegedly “Shocking” Finale Smells Funny

Zombie characters arrive at a posthumous star ceremony for the late director George A. Romero on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. Romero, the writer/director of the 1968 zombie film "Night of the Living Dead" among many others, died on July 16. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Tonight’s mid-season finale of The Walking Dead has been hyped with the line “Something shocking is going to happen”. That means death, but who’s?

*POSSIBLE SPOILERS AHEAD***

AMC’s The Walking Dead has mastered the art of the cliff hanger. They’ve done this by creating fan alliances of characters to such a great degree, that fans can think of nothing worse than their favorite character becoming walker food. At the conclusion of last week’s episode and Daryl screwing up “the plan”, death is almost a certainty. But who’s? If the past has taught us anything, we will be given a good hint but no certainty at the end of tonight’s finale. We will be left to speculate until the next season of the show to find out who it is. I certainly hope that’s not the case.

The Walking Dead is facing a lot of scrutiny for it’s tendency to leave fans hanging. For the sake of the show’s ratings, I truly believe they need to deliver on some closure this evening. Here is a short list of people who might die this evening that could be labeled “shocking”.

Carl: Carl recently cut his hair and is headed off to college. But, if you read the comics, you know that he has a considerable role in the future.

Dwight: Dwight has been conspiring against Negan for quite some time now and the two even have a past. Plus, Eugene now knows of Dwight’s collusion with Rick and Eugene seems to be full on “I’m Negan” now…so this one is possible.

Daryl: Despite the uproar that would no doubt follow a Daryl death, I think this one makes the most sense. Daryl (Norman Reedus) now has his own show on AMC and he’s not even part of the comic book series. Also, his death could no doubt be labeled as “shocking”.

The Walking Dead airs tonight at 9pm on AMC.

