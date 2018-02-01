Walking Dead Season 8b Trailer Released

Zombie characters walk inside a cage at the "Walking Dead" exhibit on the convention show floor during Preview Night of the 2017 Comic-Con International on Wednesday, July 19, 2017, in San Diego, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

The teaser trailer for The Walking Dead season 8b has been released and you’ll be shocked at what it reveals.

But then again, maybe you won’t be. Because these trailers rarely give us an intimate look at who’s going to die, who’s going to live and who’s going to get bit. I mean, who saw that deal with Carl coming?!

This is the second part of season 8. As AMC and TWD love to do, they’ve split up one season into two, mini-seasons. Personally, I think that’s a lazy way to get more mileage out of a single story line but who am I to judge.

So here we are, season 8b. Rick and the crew have pretty much been ousted from Alexandria and have taken refuge in a sewer system or storm drain. They’re left homeless, but they have each other and Rick’s reckless hatred for Negan could cost them dearly. We know of one main character that is not long for this world but all indications are that his ultimate demise will last the entirety of season 8b.

WHOOOOOO! How about that last scene?! “THIS IS WHERE YOU DIE!” Who’s he talking to? Negan? I doubt it. I get the feeling AMC has too much time and energy invested in Negan to kill him off already. Maybe it’s Eugene! Or Simon?

One thing is certain, season 8b is going to be violent. Very, very violent.

