The Walking Dead Season 8 Trailer Has Arrived!

Over the weekend at Comic-Con, guests were delighted to see the Walking Dead Season 8 Trailer and it’s everything you hope it would be.

When last we saw Rick and company, they’d just had an all out battle with the Saviors. Sasha turned but used it to her advantage. The Garbage Pail Kids, (they’re actually called the Scavengers but I call em the Garbage Pail Kids) turned on Rick and Shiva was introduced to the Saviors.

At the last second in that pivotal moment, when it looked like Alexandria was going to be defeated, Hilltop and The Kingdom came to their aid and helped them oust the Saviors.

But, going against Negan and the Saviors is a dangerous proposition and Season 8 will have no shortage of blood and guts as a result. In the trailer, you get the feeling that our heroes have a new sense of purpose, pride and resolve. Let’s just hope that doesn’t mean they do something stupid.

How about the end of that trailer, though! What’s THAT all about?!