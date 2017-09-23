The Walking Dead Producers Reveal Old Man Rick Twist

Zombie characters walk inside a cage at the "Walking Dead" exhibit on the convention show floor during Preview Night of the 2017 Comic-Con International on Wednesday, July 19, 2017, in San Diego, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

The Walking Dead season 8 trailer had us shook when we saw the image of an old man Rick in what appears to be a hospital bed. Then, the theories began to fly.

The one prevailing fan theory about that image of a clearly aged Rick (Andrew Lincoln) laying in a bed goes like this; the whole zombie thing never really happened and it was all in Rick’s head while he was in a coma. In an interview published in the latest issue of Entertainment Weekly, show producer Scott Gimple shot that theory to smithereens saying:

“I can say that that is not him waking up from the coma in the hospital,” says the show runner about the guess that the entire series so far had all been a Rick Grimes dream. “Some people thought that, and it’s not that.”

Video contains NSFW language and content:



Gimple, Lincoln and executive producer Greg Nicotero did confirm that the season premiere will give fans a taste of old man Rick with all questions being answered at or around the mid-season finale.

Greg Nicotero may have given us some clues with these comments:

“It’s always fun to get a chance to think about where the show is going and where the characters are going. And that’s a really big moment in the comic book when we sort of jump forward and realize what’s in store for the future. So to just to be able to give a little bit of a hint to that, I think it’s exciting. It shows the audience that we’re committed for this fantastic long-term storytelling and that Rick’s got his sh– together.”

The Walking Dead Season 8 premiere will air on AMC, Sunday October 27th at 7pm.