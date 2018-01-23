This Waiter Has NEVER Gotten Something Like This Before

This starts off as a bad news story of another waiter getting basically stiffed and frustrated to the point of questioning his patrons’ upbringing. He waited on a group of 13-year-old girls in October who went on and on about his excellent service, only to leave him not much of a tip.

Typical story…until a week and a half later when he gets an envelope with $18 and this letter. Turns out they didn’t even realize they had stiffed them because they had no idea what a tip was!

The letter read: ‘The bill was reasonable, but we had completely forgotten (and frankly didn’t know) what a tip even was, let alone how much to give. So we emptied our pocked and all our money added up to $3.28.’

The bill appears to have been for close to $100, which would make this tip less than four per cent.

‘Not aware of how small this really was, we left, clueless of what we had left you for all your hard work,’ explained the letter.

‘Later, we realized our mistake and felt HORRIBLE. We knew we had to make it right. SO in this envelope you will find the correct 18% tip + extra for simply being amazing. We appreciate your help and patience, and thank you for making our night fun. Thank you!’

He posted it on Imgur saying his faith in people has been restored.

MORE HERE