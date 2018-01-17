Wait, Who Had Twins With Enrique Iglesias?
By Ben Davis
|
Jan 17, 2018 @ 6:13 AM
Anna Kendrick arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Pitch Perfect 3" at the Dolby Theatre on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova shared the first photos of their twins to Instagram on Tuesday, telling the world that they are now parents.  However, Yahoo! News got a little confused.

They posted a picture of Anna Kendrick NOT of Enrique’s baby mamma, Anna Kournikova! Twitter noticed:

Comments