Wait, Who Had Twins With Enrique Iglesias?

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova shared the first photos of their twins to Instagram on Tuesday, telling the world that they are now parents. However, Yahoo! News got a little confused.

Dear Yahoo: how do I get to this timeline where I've slept with Enrique Iqlesias please and thank you. pic.twitter.com/4mmA2i7dse — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) January 17, 2018

They posted a picture of Anna Kendrick NOT of Enrique’s baby mamma, Anna Kournikova! Twitter noticed:

PSA: Anna Kendrick did not have twins with Enrique Iglesias 😂