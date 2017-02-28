The Voice Coaches SLAY TLC’s “Waterfalls”….And A New TLC Album Is CLOSE

The Voice premiered last night with the coaches teaming up for this epic stripped down version of “Waterfalls”…and it SLAYS.

BTW….TLC is set to finally release their fan-funded album this summer, which is more than 2 years after reaching their Kickstarter goal. Fans were ticked off it was taking so long and thought it was all a scam. But their manager announced yesterday it should be out in June. More than 4,000 people raised $430,000. The manager said there was trouble scheduling writers and producers and you can’t rush art.

