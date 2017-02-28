The Voice Coaches SLAY TLC’s “Waterfalls”….And A New TLC Album Is CLOSE

By Kelly K
|
Feb 28, 8:21 AM

The Voice premiered last night with the coaches teaming up for this epic stripped down version of “Waterfalls”…and it SLAYS.

BTW….TLC is set to finally release their fan-funded album this summer, which is more than 2 years after reaching their Kickstarter goal.  Fans were ticked off it was taking so long and thought it was all a scam. But their manager announced yesterday it should be out in June.  More than 4,000 people raised $430,000.  The manager said there was trouble scheduling writers and producers and you can’t rush art.

SEE THE UPDATE HERE!

 

 

