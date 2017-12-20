The Voice Champ & Other Amazing Performances

The winner of Season 13 of “The Voice” is 23-year-old Chloe Kohanski, from Team Blake.

The runner up was Addison Agen, followed by Brooke Simpson and Red Marlow.

Tuesday’s star-studded finale featured major performances, with stars such as N.E.R.D., Charlie Puth, Demi Lovato and Kelly Clarkson singing their latest hits.

The two-hour live show also paired the final four with some of their idols. Agen performed a duet of “Don’t Know Why” with Norah Jones, Kohanski sang “White Wedding” with Billy Idol, Simpson teamed up with Sia on “Titanium” and Marlow took the stage with Vince Gill for “When I Call Your Name”.