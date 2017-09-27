Viral Stars Take Over The Voice!!

Do you remember Dave Crosby and his super cute daughter, Claire, taking over the internet with their, “You Got A Friend In Me,” video? :

Well dad made it to The Voice blind auditions and he picked Adam!! And before he got off stage, Claire came out onto the stage to sing with her dad:

ALSO, remember Lucas Holliday who went viral after singing while working as a cashier at a Dollar General:

Well he ALSO made it to the blind auditions and blew Jennifer Hudson away:

I love both of these so much. ALL THE CHILLS.