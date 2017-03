Erin Dietrich, the pregnant woman who went viral mocking April the pregnant giraffe recorded another video– during labor.

So on Wednesday, she went live again–but this time from a hospital room.

The video showed her sitting in bed, wearing the same giraffe head from earlier, blowing kisses to the camera, shrugging her shoulders, and swaying from side to side.

By the way, she posted later a picture of her and her baby boy.