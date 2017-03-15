The Viral BBC Interview Explained

Remember when professor Robert Kelly was being interviewed live on BBC News about South Korea and his kids burst into the room?

Well, he and his wife are now explaining what happened.

While Robert did the interview over Skype from his home office, his wife Kim Jung-A was in the other room with their two children, recording the interview from the TV using her phone.

When their 4-year-old Marion saw her father on screen, she got excited; likely recognizing the room he was speaking from, and ran off to find him without her mom noticing. Her 8-month-old brother James followed in his baby walker and because of a slight delay, Kim didn’t see her children appear onscreen until they had already been in the room for a few moments.

The Professor takes full responsibility for the incident; he usually locks the door when he does interviews from his office. Kelly and Kim feared he might not be invited for any more live interviews, but the BBC quickly saw the clip’s potential and asked Kelly if it could run the clip online. He initially declined, then agreed, then found himself having to put his phone on “airplane mode” the following day as it blew up with notifications.

