This Video of A Man Playing His Piano Will Wreck You

Aric Harding lives in Houston and the one thing he was most afraid was that his piano would be damaged from the flood waters caused by hurricane Harvey.

Aric had returned home to grab some stuffed animals, toys and a few other creature comforts for his seven children who were staying at a home nearby. One of Aric’s sons was worried that their piano would be damaged from the flood waters.

Upon returning home, Aric was pleased to see that the piano had weathered the storm. In that moment, he decided to sit at the piano and take it all in.