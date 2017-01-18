So……Vibrating Jeans Are A Thing Now!

We’ve all seen people that have trouble looking at their phone and not walking into things. Maybe it’s you?! Well vibrating jeans could be your answer.

The new jean technology bluetooths to your phone and GPS, then they vibrate in the direction that you are supposed to turn when you put in a location you are trying to find. Sort of like a car GPS but for your ass.

Maybe I just have a dirty mind, but I see this being used for OTHER things than telling direction. Only problem is the jean maker can’t guarantee, that with the jeans, we all reach the “final destination” at the same time. I’ll tell you this though, these jeans will do wonders for Jr. High relationships.

Would you wear these? You think it genius or stupid?