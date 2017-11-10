Where Veterans Can Find Free Meals on Veterans Day

Veterans day is Saturday, November 11th. To show their appreciation for all the brave men and women who have served our country and continue to serve, restaurants all of the country are offering free meals:

Applebee’s: Veterans and Active Duty Military can select a free meal from a menu of seven entrees on Veterans Day with proof of service.



California Pizza Kitchen: All full-service California Pizza Kitchen restaurants in the U.S. are offering veterans and active duty personnel complimentary entrées from a special Veterans Day menu.



Denny’s: Denny’s restaurants nationwide are offering a free “Build Your Own Grand Slam” to active, inactive and retired military personnel on from 5 a.m. to noon on November 10.



Golden Corral: The Golden Corral restaurant chain hosts a “military appreciation dinner” on November 13 from 5 to 9 p.m., providing free sit-down dinners to anyone who has ever served in the U.S. military (retirees, veterans, active duty, National Guard or Reserve).



Hooters: All veterans and active duty military personnel can choose from one of five menu items for free at Hooters on November 11.



IHOP: All active duty and retired Veterans are invited to come in and enjoy Free Red, White, & Blue Pancakes on November 10.



O’Charley’s: The O’Charley’s restaurant chain is offering all veterans and active duty service members a free meal from their $9.99 menu on November 11.



Red Robin: All veterans and active duty service members get a free dine-in Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries on November 11.

HUGE thank you to everyone who has served. We could never thank you enough for all the sacrifices you made for our country.

See the full list of restaurants from Snopes.com HERE!!