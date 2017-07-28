Venus Williams Crash Video: “You Were Caught In a Bad Situation”

Bodycam video of officers assessing the crash that ended with the death of a 78-year-old man involving Venus Williams was released. The officer tells Venus she was technically at fault, but “got caught in a bad situation”.

The bodycam footage also includes the Barsons sitting in their Hyundai, waiting for treatment. Their airbags had deployed and they were clearly shaken up. As we reported … Linda suffered several broken bones, while her 78-year-old husband, Jerome, was hospitalized for 2 weeks before he died from his injuries.

